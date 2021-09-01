Rick Carlson sets out to pair the right llama with the right youth within the Carver County 4-H project. That's why the farm is called Carlson's Lloveable Llamas, located between Waconia and Chaska on Engler Boulevard.
Maren Kerfeld knew right away which llama was for her.
"Rick kind of gets to know the kid before you get to pick a llama. He gives you a nice and easy llama to see if it's for you. To see if you'll stick with the project. For me, it was between an 8-month-old baby and an older llama who's now is the oldest one at the farm. Something pulled me to pick Holly," Kerfeld said.
Holly has some sass to her, she said. Whether that was in her from the start or brought out from Kerfeld is still up in the air.
"Maybe a bit of both," Kerfeld, 14, of Chaska, said laughing. "If you ask my parents I definitely had some sass when I was little. Maybe that's why we bonded so well at the beginning. Our personalities matched."
Kerfeld is among 15 Carver County 4-H youth that will show their llama at the Minnesota State Fair on Sept. 1-3. In total, Carver County will have 50 livestock entrants, as well as 37 other representations from artwork to photography to robotics to gardening at the 12-day run of the state fair, according to Kris Vatter, Carver County 4-H educator.
"When I took this job, I quickly found out one of the biggest projects was llamas," Vatter, who started in the position in 2019, and is coming off her first in-person Carver County Fair, where more than 2,000 4-H entries were received. "My sense was people were excited to be there. The energy level was outstanding. I felt like people were excited to be there showing off their animals and their projects and they are excited to have at the state fair again."
South of the Minnesota River, Scott County is proud to have 22 youth showcasing livestock projects, 24 youth attending with static projects, and three youth participating in virtual state fair judging experiences.
"Scott County 4-H members and volunteers were excited to return to the 2021 Scott County Fair. Members enjoyed opportunities to gather in-person, work together in the 4-H Food Stand, and support each other during judging events. More than 100 youth participated in judging and exhibition at the Scott County Fair, totaling nearly 650 projects," said Sarah Odendahl, extension educator and 4-H youth development for Scott County.
IN-PERSON JUDGING
After a year of virtual competition, the 2021 Carver County Fair 4-Hers returned to in-person demonstrations, and showmanship and judging.
Vatter said the amount of work put into these projects, and the training of the animals, is apparent to the judges.
"The judge will be able to tell. Did you make that, or did someone help you? If you got help, did you finish it? What did you learn from the project? It's the same with animals. A judge will know what kind of involvement a youth had with their animal. The animal won't respond as well. The judge will ask questions about their breed, how they take care of them, how they train them. People definitely need to know their stuff," Vatter said.
Blue ribbons are awarded to top entries in each category. Purple and pink ribbons are given to reserve grand champion and grand champion presentations. The judge's ranking order, coupled with available quota each county receives, leads to qualification to appear at the Minnesota State Fair.
For Kerfeld, after hearing the third place announcement at the county fair, she knew, along with friend Maddie Lane, that they were headed to the state competition.
"There was this sense of not caring who had won. We were both automatically going to the state fair. Whatever happened, happened. It's the experience really that in the end matters. You have to be proud just to be at the state fair," Kerfeld said.
LLAMA, LLAMA
Kerfeld was introduced to llamas at the Carver County Fair by a neighbor, who was showing Zorro. You may be familiar with Zorro, he had his 10 seconds of fame — 45 really — in an eHarmony commercial in 2016.
Kerfeld, a self-proclaimed animal lover, was offered up a chance to have her birthday party with the llamas at the Carlson farm. There was no second option for the party.
The next spring, she joined the Carver County llama 4-H project, then seven years old. When Carlson first started working on the project with local 4-H, Kerfeld said there were around 10 kids. By her third or fourth year, there were more than 200 kids.
It didn't take long for Kerfeld to choose Holly, an 8-month-old, to lease for the program.
"I've grown so much with her. She would kick and she'd show when you were doing something she didn't like. People were coming up to me at the county fair and were asking me if it was the same llama, because now I can get her to do so many things with me," Kerfeld said.
Holly lives on a farm near Norwood Young America where Kerfeld visits at least twice a week, sometimes up to four or five weeks leading up to fair season. While the farm provides for and cares for the llamas, it is the responsibility of the owner to train.
"The biggest thing is gaining her trust. It's about desensitizing your animal. Letting them know what you're having them do won't hurt them," Kerfeld said.
Part of the training is working on an obstacle course, but also preparing for the costume contest. This year's theme for Holly and Maren is the 2002 Disney movie, "Lilo and Stitch."
"There's only so much a safety pin can do, so I learned how to sew Holly's costume. I started working on it in July. You try to do everything you can to cover them up as much as possible. People get very creative with the costumes," Kerfeld said.
The llama costume show at the State Fair is so popular it is being moved to the Coliseum building for 2021.
RESTRICTIONS
While the 2021 State Fair is a go, some of the experience will be lost. While livestock dormitories will not be open, some will have the opportunity to stay overnight in nearby University of Minnesota resident buildings.
Kerfeld and the llama group won't be staying at the fair. That doesn't mean the show won't go on. Their three-day run will include showmanship judging, an obstacle course and a costume contest.
"They will still be there the majority of the day. They'll be there early, early, and they'll probably leave when the barn closes at 11 p.m. It'll be fun and enjoyable time," Vatter said.
This will be Kerfeld's second in-person experience at the state fair. In 2019, she won reserve grand champion in showmanship. For some, such as Maddie Lane, Makenna Hanson and Flora Riesgraf, this will be their first time.
"The encampment, spending nights out there, is something I will miss this year at the '4-H Hilton.' I have friends from all around the state that I met there and when everyone comes together it's like one big sleepover," Kerfeld said. "I remember my first time, I didn't know where anything was, so I let the girls know I'll take them under my wings."
First tip, people love llamas.
"A 10-minute walk to stretch your llamas' legs out quickly turns into an hour-long journey because everyone wants to see the llamas," Kerfeld said.
PAYING IT FORWARD
When Kerfeld and her family purchased Holly in the fall of 2019, they got a two-for-the-price-of-one, as she was pregnant. The baby male llama was born in 2020. Kerfeld enjoys having a second chance at training a llama from the start.
Her experience is what led Carlson to ask Kerfeld to help an 8-year-old boy pick out a llama this season. She set him up with a sweet llama named Kylee.
"I saw the boy showing the llama at the county fair and he looked like he was having so much fun. You could tell he had worked so much with his llama. It was neat to see," Kerfeld said.