On June 6, the honor of the highest rank of the Boy Scouts of America, Eagle, was awarded to eight Scouts from Scouts BSA Troop 589 in Victoria.
"I couldn't be more proud of the accomplishment of these scouts," stated Scoutmaster Scott Patz, in a press release. "Each of these Scouts demonstrated leadership and service to others while enjoying years of activities, campouts, and adventures with our troop."
The Scouts earned this high honor while overcoming the many obstacles presented during 2020 and the COVID pandemic, stated the press release. The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 4% of all youth who join the Boy Scouts of America.
Scouts who have earned the honor include:
Tommy Klinger, 19, of Victoria, (with a planned Eagle celebration in August 2021), achieved the rank of Eagle on May 12, 2020. For his Eagle project, Tommy created a lending library for Enki Brewing Taproom & Eatery in Victoria. Tommy just finished his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin. He is studying Engineering Mechanics with an emphasis in Astronautics. Tommy's parents are Joan and John Klinger.
Nicholas Breitling, 16, of Victoria, achieved the rank of Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020. For his Eagle project, Nicholas created 25 cat window beds and a cat lounging wall installation for the Carver Scott County Humane Society. Nicholas also earned the Bronze Eagle Palm for earning five more merit badges beyond the 21 required for Eagle. Nicholas completed his sophomore year at Minnetonka High School, where he is involved in the robotics team and band. Next year, he will participate in VANTAGE, pre-professional Computer Science, to prepare for a college degree in Software Engineering. Nicholas's parents are Jody and Mike Breitling.
Jack Dumke, 18, of Victoria, achieved the rank of Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020. For his Eagle project, Jack built eight Aldo Leopold Benches for Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church West Campus. Jack graduated from Chanhassen High School this month. In addition to scouting, Jack played defensive tackle for the Chanhassen Storm Football team (undefeated this season). Jack plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire this fall, majoring in Finance/Accounting. Jack's parents are Kris and Blaine Dumke.
Sean Johnson, 16, of Chaska, achieved the rank of Eagle on Oct. 18, 2020. For his Eagle project, Sean organized and led a blood drive for the American Red Cross at Chapel Hill Academy. Through his project, 58 units of blood were donated during the blood shortage at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sean also earned the Bronze Eagle Palm for completing 29 merit badges, eight beyond the 21 required for Eagle. Sean recently completed his sophomore year at Southwest Christian High School, where he competes on the tennis and DECA teams and is a member of the National Honor Society. Sean is unsure of his college plans, but is interested in pursuing business administration. Sean's grandparents are Coral and Jim Johnson.
Jacob Roberts, 18, of Carver, achieved the rank of Eagle on Nov. 17, 2020. For his Eagle project, Jacob constructed a fire ring for Three Rivers Park's Lake Auburn Campground. This ring was specially designed with distinctive features to accommodate handicapped campers. Jacob also earned the Bronze Eagle Palm for completing 27 merit badges, six beyond the 21 required for Eagle. Jacob finished his senior year of high school and concurrently completed his freshman year as a PSEO student at Crown College. Jacob also excelled for four years on the Chaska High School Archery Team. Jacob plans to further his undergraduate education in Electrical Engineering to advance his problem-solving, logical thinking, and creative strengths. He plans to complete his High Adventure Grand Slam by spring 2022. Jacob's parents are Stephanie & Brian Roberts.
Christopher Patz, 17, of Victoria, achieved the rank of Eagle on Dec. 23, 2020. For his Eagle project, Christopher constructed a portable Gaga Ball pit for Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church West Campus. Christopher earned both the Bronze Eagle Palm and the Gold Eagle Palm for earning 31 merit badges, 10 beyond the 21 required for Eagle. Christopher will be a senior next fall at Chanhassen High School, where he will be the Student Council president, captain of the Robotics Team, captain of the Lincoln Douglas Debate Team, and a member of the National Honor Society. Christopher plans to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering in college. He plans to complete his High Adventure Grand Slam by spring 2022. Christopher's parents are Hillary and Scott Patz.
Meg Geller, 18, of Waconia, achieved the rank of Eagle on Jan. 9, 2021. For her Eagle project, Meg built a permanent Gaga Ball Pit for Waconia Middle School. Meg completed her senior year last week and graduated with honors from Waconia High School. She has spent the previous two years as a full-time college student thru PSEO at the University of Minnesota. Meg plans to complete her final two years of college in the College of Science and Engineering at the U of M, earning her degree in Mathematics and pursuing graduate studies in Medicine. Meg was the first female Eagle Scout from Troop 589 and in the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts nationwide in 2021. Meg’s parents are Dana and Matt Geller.
Daniel Bozanich, 16, (from Troop 347 of Eden Prairie), achieved his Eagle rank on Jan. 27, 2021. Daniel celebrated his Eagle rank with Troop 589 as he had been a guest scout in the troop for a High Adventure trip and summer camp in 2020. For his Eagle project, Daniel added solar lighting to the top of Chapel Hill's flagpole so it can be displayed 24 hours a day. He also added a landscape garden with perennials in the school colors (blue and gold). Next year, Daniel will be a junior at Southwest Christian High School. He competes in soccer and tennis, plays the French horn in three school bands, is a National Honor Society member, and in MMEA All-State Band. Daniel is currently undecided about his college and career plans. He plans to complete his High Adventure Grand Slam by spring 2022. Daniel's parents are Stacey and Peter Bozanich.
Avery Mackenthun, 18, of Victoria, achieved his Eagle rank on May 23, 2021. For his Eagle project, Avery designed and built a retaining wall with a prayer space for visitors of the St. Victoria Church Cemetery. Avery also earned the Bronze Eagle Palm for completing a total of 26 merit badges, 5 beyond the 21 required for Eagle. Avery will be a senior next year at Chanhassen High School, where he is involved in Cross Country, Alpine Ski, and Track and Field. In addition, he is a youth leader for faith formation at St. Victoria. After High School, he plans to pursue a degree in Computer Science/Engineering. Avery's parents are Shannon and Brian Mackenthun.
Scout BSA Troop 589 from Victoria, consists of 65 Scouts, including nine girls. Girls were welcomed into the Scouts BSA program in 2019. Troop 589 services youth ages 11-17 in the Southwest metro areas of Victoria, Chaska, Chanhassen, Carver, Waconia and Minnetonka. Troop 589 is chartered by Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church, West Campus, in Victoria.