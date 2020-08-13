In April, a long-awaited emergency insulin program passed in the Minnesota House and Senate.
In July, the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act went into effect, granting diabetics a month-long emergency insulin supply for $35. It also helps low-income people with diabetes get longer-term insulin.
The day before the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act went into effect, a lawsuit rose up against it, calling the act unconstitutional.
Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, or PhRMA, said the bill seized private property without “just compensation.”
Sen. Scott Jensen (R-Chaska), who carried the affordability act, said the lawsuit isn’t a threat as of right now.
The act is still valid and provides emergency assistance for diabetics as planned, though it could change depending on the lawsuit’s outcome, which takes time.
“To me what that means is they want to have a court case, but they’re in no hurry,” Jensen said.
“Just because someone chooses to contest it in a court of law doesn’t nullify what the legislature and governor has done. They’ve got to win in court,” he added.
Though Jensen said he couldn’t comment on whether the lawsuit has any grounds, he did say the affordability act was a result of “good legislation” and teamwork among parties.