As fall approaches, so does the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s apple crop — starting Aug. 28, the popular AppleHouse will be open for business.
University of Minnesota fan favorites like First Kiss, Zestar! And SweeTango will be available, along with a new crop of unnamed apples “vying to become the next Honeycrisp.” Doors open at 10 a.m.
2020 was a particularly good year for an apple crop, according to researcher David Bedford. Sunny days and cool nights throughout spring and summer were ideal for growing, and the crop avoided major storms until August.
“Apples don’t care about human problems,” Bedford said. “With the right weather, they can produce an amazing crop regardless of what else is happening in the world.”
Bedford, who tastes over 500 research apples a day, said it’s also a good year for flavor development and texture. Producing a new U of M apple takes time — First Kiss (or Rave, if grown somewhere other than Minnesota) took 17 years to develop, while Honeycrisp took 30 — but this “just right” year sure helps.
The AppleHouse is just a couple miles west of the Arboretum's main entrance, 7485 Rolling Acres Rd (Hwy. 5 and Rolling Acres Rd.) The hotline is updated daily so you can find out what's available: 612-301-3487. More information at arb.umn.edu.
Masks are required for entrance and social distancing and CDC protocols are in place. Members receive a 10 percent discount with a current membership card.