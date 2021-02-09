Alvin Hebert, who’s lived in Victoria 18 years, was appointed Monday night to the Victoria City Council.
Hebert was one of 10 applicants vying for a vacant council seat. He was selected by council members after each was interviewed and gave presentations during a special meeting of the council after Monday’s regular meeting.
Hebert will officially be sworn in at the council’s next board meeting.
After the presentations and questions from Mayor Deb McMillan and the council, Hebert and candidate Mitch Kluska were unanimous finalists for the open position. After more questioning, Hebert was selected.
McMillan and two new Council members — Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts — took their oaths of office in mid-January.
When McMillan was sworn in, her council seat was vacated. Having just shy of two years remaining on that council member term, the new council decided to fill the vacant seat via an appointment process.