Who needs a sleigh when Santa has a convertible?
The Rotary Club of Chanhassen will continue to host its annual tradition of Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 6 — but instead of photos on his lap, visitors can pose next to Santa’s new car in the SouthWest Transit Station/Chanhassen Dinner Theatres parking lot.
Attendees can prepay online for pancakes and sausage from Chris Cakes to enjoy while driving through the event. Boxes are $7 or $10 depending on the size, and photos with Santa are free.
Reservations must be made by 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4. Take a photo and tag @chanhassenrotary on Facebook or Instagram by Dec. 10 for a chance to win prizes, including a decorated Christmas tree delivered to your door.
For more information and to register online, visit chanhassenrotary.org or find their Facebook page @ChanhassenRotary.