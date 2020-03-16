City of Victoria officials are urging people interested in community events for seniors to apply for a spot on the city’s new Victoria CARES committee.
CARES stands for Community Aging Resources & Educational Services. Advisory committee members would connect, engage, educate and provide resources to the city’s residents, age 55 and above.
The city “previously had a committee called Victoria for a Lifetime, which is very similar to this new group,” according to Alyssa Swanson, an administrative assistant for the city. That group disbanded in 2017.
“Unlike other cities in Carver County and metro, Victoria does not have a senior center tasked with providing information on various types of senior services,” she added. “In efforts to address that need, the (City) Council established Victoria CARES.”
Swanson said the committee would examine needs of the 55-plus community, review related issues and report to the council.
“Partnerships with our community organizations is something we would be interested in to help create better programming in Victoria and to review the current programming we offer,” Swanson said.
There are currently four open seats for community members and applications are being accepted through April 2. Interviews with the Council will be held April 13. The committee meets monthly.
The application process is available at ci.victoria.mn.us. For more information, contact Swanson at 952-443.4215 and aswanson@ci.victoria.mn.us.