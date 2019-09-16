Applications are being accepted for the Master Water Steward program.
This program provides training on how to protect local lakes and creeks from pollution. Following the training, Stewards put their knowledge into action in their own communities, according to a press release.
When it rains, oil from cars, salt, fertilizer, litter and other debris flow off the landscape into nearby storm drains, which empty into local lakes and creeks. Runoff is the No. 1 threat to clean water, and Master Water Stewards play a vital role in reducing its impact, according to a press release.
The six-session course, October through March, is taught by industry professionals. The course uses a blended learning approach, with both online and in-person classes. Stewards then build projects in their neighborhoods that prevent polluted rainwater from entering lakes and creeks, and educate neighbors on clean water issues. Past projects include rain gardens, rain barrels, cisterns, water-permeable walkways and other clean water landscaping.
The one-time cost to enroll in the program is $200 per person, which covers course fees and field trips. Scholarships may be available. To qualify, applicants must live in a participating watershed district and attend an information session. The deadline for this year’s program is Sept. 20.
More info at www.masterwaterstewards.org; or contact Maya Swope, Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, 952-687-1348, mswope@rpbcwd.org; or Gael Zembal, Nine Mile Creek Watershed District, 952-204-9691, gzembal@ninemilecreek.org.