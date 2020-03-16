Chanhassen’s largest attractions have gone dark.
Gov. Tim Walz closed Minnesota bars, restaurants and places of “public amusement” from March 17-27, in an executive order announced Monday afternoon,
However, even before the governor’s announcement, to take precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, institutions such as the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and Chanhassen Dinner Theatres began temporarily closing their doors.
“We wish it that it could be open,” said Susie Hopper, Arboretum spokesperson. “But this is the decision of the University of Minnesota and we are in accordance with that order. We cannot open the grounds.
Even its outdoor only attractions like the Three-Mile Drive and walking paths are closed to the public.
The Arboretum asked specifically if it could keep its outdoor-only attractions opens. “We were told ‘No,’” Hopper said.
“If that changes, we will let the public know,” Hopper said. “We absolutely want to stress that people should get outside. Nature is still a great way to eliminate stress, or help you cope during times of stress. And once we’re back open, we invite people to come out and do just that.”
DINNER THEATER
Last Friday, the 51-year-old Chanhassen Dinner Theatres in downtown Chanhassen called off all shows through Sunday, April 12.
This included all performances of “The Music Man,” Fireside Concert Series events, Stevie Ray’s Comedy Cabaret and any special events, according to Public Relations Director Kris Howland.
“It’s unfortunate, because we bring happiness to people. It’s unfortunate that we can’t do that, but we have to keep people safe,” Howland said.
The dinner theater also closed its adjacent tavern, Brindisi’s Pub, and postponed wedding receptions and other activities through April 12.
The decision furloughed most of the theater’s 300 employees, from actors to wait staff, keeping just a handful of workers to maintain the building, answer ticket-related calls and pay bills.
“It’s the right thing to do,” said Howland, one of the furloughed employees. “We service a large population of older people and we need to be responsible. It’s the right thing to do.”
“The Music Man,” which recently opened to rave reviews, is slated to run through early September. “Hopefully things will get better, we’ll be able to resume,” Howland said.
The only other time the theater closed, was for a week in 2012, during a “financially hard time,” Howland said. “This is an entirely different thing.”
“And things have never been better under new ownership,” Howland said. She noted that they recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the new ownership team.
“They’re so good to us,” Howland said, fighting away tears.
But the music will be back in a month, Howland notes. “We’ll just see what happens in the world. That’s our hope, that we’ll be back, but we’ll see.”
“We wish our audiences good health, peace, and sincerely appreciate everyone’s patience and goodwill as this will be a difficult time for many,” stated a dinner theater announcement.
Paisley Park
Tours at the Paisley Park Museum have also been cancelled for the time being.
According to Krissy Sommerstad of Preston Kelly Public Relations, representing Paisley Park, “that in response to the latest COVID-19 guidance, Paisley Park has ceased tour operations. The situation will continue to be monitored and reassessed on a weekly basis.”
The Paisley Park Museum opened in fall 2016 after the death of music icon Prince Rogers Nelson. Since that time, the museum has been open for tours, and has hosted a number of music events. The facility has also made its space available for meetings and special events.
Paisley Park also recently announced that it would postpone its Celebration 2020 from June to sometime in the fall, due to COVID-19 concerns.
OLD LOG THEATRE
The Old Log Theatre in Greenwood also closed its doors.
It’s disappointing as its first show in its 80th anniversary year, “Dixie Swim Club,” just opened at the end of February, said Maureen Kvam, Old Log Theatre sales and marketing director. Monday, Kvan announced that the theater and the Cast & Cru restaurant will be closed immediately through April 5.
“The theater is normally closed from after Sunday’s matinee until the Wednesday matinee,” Kvam said. “We’re dark for two days, then on Tuesdays, the sales and marketing and box office staff come in, a core group of 6-8 people.
“The rest of our employees are contracted or part-time including the actors and actresses,” Kvam said. “The bulk of our employees are in the production and the Cast & Cru restaurant service.
Kvam said that the decision to close the theater and the restaurant was made early Monday based on the recommendation of the CDC, and that owners Greg and Marissa Frankenfield were spending the day contacting all the employees, including actresses and theater production and those in employed by the restaurant with the latest information about the closure until April 5.
“Dixie Swim Club” is one of the theater’s favorite shows, Kvam said.
“It’s a shame we’re closing it right now after only two weeks,” Kvam said. “It’s a beautiful show. The set is stunning, the actresses are great. We haven’t had an opportunity to run the show for more people to see it. But we’ve got our fingers crossed that we’ll be able to continue it before the start of our next show, ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ which opens on June 5, as scheduled right now. We’re chugging along on it right now, designing and building it with a skeleton crew.”
COMMUNITY THEATER
Chaska Valley Family Theatre canceled its musical production of “Tuck Everlasting,” scheduled March 17-22.
The CVFT sent a news release Friday that stated that as a nonprofit organization, “ticket sales are the lifeblood of our organization. This is catastrophic to our organization.”
Mark W. Olson contributed to this article.