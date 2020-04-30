The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen is reopening its Three-Mile Drive — to vehicles only — beginning Friday, May 1.
"As a key part of the University of Minnesota’s research and outreach missions, we have been working with University leadership on a phased approach to ensure visitor and employee safety as we welcome you back. We ask all members and visitors to continue to practice social distancing for the safety of all while you are on our grounds," stated an announcement from Director Peter Moe.
According to the announcement, all members and visitors must have pre-registered online reservations to access the grounds, with no on-site transactions allowed.
"We plan to expand operations to members and visitors seeking walking access at a later date that is to be determined. No walking on Three-Mile Drive will be allowed," stated Moe.
Online reservations will be free to members, but non-members will be charged $15 per car. Everyone needs reservations.
"There will be no building access and no parking. Vehicles can only access Three-Mile Drive and will be required to generally keep moving," stated the announcement.
Restroom will be available at the Sensory Garden and Prairie Garden only.