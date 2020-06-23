The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has been nominated for the 2020 USA 10Best Readers' Choice Best Botanical Garden contest.
The Arboretum won the contest in 2019 and 2017 and was runner-up in 2018.
A person can vote once a day for the run of the contest. Voting ends July 6 and the winners will be announced on 10Best on July 17.
"For a nonprofit like the Arboretum that earns 92 percent of our operating budget through gate fees, events and donations, winning the contest is an enormous help to us. This year we are focusing on the amazing accomplishments of the Arboretum and Horticultural Research Center over the decades to remind voters and members why we deserve to be No. 1,'' stated Arboretum Director Pete Moe.
The link to voting is www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden/minnesota-landscape-arboretum-chaska-minn/.
As of Tuesday morning, the Arboretum was in second place in the voting for the 20 nominated gardens.