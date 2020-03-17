After winning the Best Botanical Garden contest run by USA Today in 2019 and 2017, with a runner-up title in 2018, the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum has been nominated again this year.
The contest started Monday, with 19 gardens in the running, then the top 10 vote getters go head-to-head for the title in the last week of the contest.
The Arboretum is a part of the University of Minnesota and is made up of 1,200 acres of gardens and natural areas in Chanhassen. With 28 gardens, 20 displays and model landscapes, 44 collections and 105 works of art, more than 493,000 people visited in 2019-20.
The Arboretum's research efforts are internationally recognized, with 161 varieties of plants developed commercially. The Arb is a nonprofit generating 92 percent of its budget through visitorship, membership and donations, according to the press release.
"We are thrilled to be nominated again by garden experts across the country. Winning the contest has been a wonderful boost for the Arb. People who have never heard about us have voted, visited and turned into members. It truly is a wonderful, positive message that is so appreciated today. We can't wait until visitors once again enjoy the beauty and wonder of nature here at the Arb," stated Peter C. Moe, Arboretum director, referring to the Arb's temporary closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
"We want to thank our loyal Minnesota fans who voted for us before and encourage them to do it again so we come out on top for 2020," Moe added.
People can vote for the Arb daily at: 10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden/minnesota-landscape-arboretum-chaska-minn/.