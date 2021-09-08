It was 4 a.m. on a Saturday and Heather Pfeiffer of Chaska already had seven different pans in the oven.
She’s not a baker — not by trade, at least. Pfeiffer, who’s in marketing and doesn’t sell her baked goods or work at a bakery, just does it for fun.
But she is a baker. Just ask anyone who’s tasted her zucchini bread.
Now, she’s got four Minnesota State Fair baking competition ribbons to prove it.
Pfeiffer, who grew up in England munching on scones and fell in love with Red Bench Bakery’s scones in Chaska, sort of fell into the hobby when her Swedish husband’s family handed her a cookbook full of bars, cookies, breads and sweet breakfasts.
“When I got married, I sort of was like, this is kind of a new world,” Pfeiffer said. “That was 20 years ago.”
Pfeiffer won ribbons for her black pepper onion scones, zucchini bread, oatmeal muffin and beer bread.
Pfeiffer said the most fun entry she made was the beer bread. She used Chaska’s Shram Haus Brewery’s Undefeated IPA. She also credits her scone ribbon to a tip she received from the owners of Chaska’s Red Bench Bakery: the quality of butter is important.
“I used great butter,” Pfeiffer said.
Just like the art competitions, baking submissions are delivered to the fairgrounds a few days before the State Fair begins. But unlike art, the food must be as fresh as possible. It makes the competition, especially when bakers want to submit several different items, that much more challenging.
Pfeiffer said on Aug. 31, the morning her submissions were due, she forgot to put cinnamon in her zucchini bread. It’s easy to forget an ingredient when you’re baking seven things at once. Pfeiffer almost didn’t submit the recipe, but at her son’s request, she started the zucchini bread recipe over.
“I redid it and arrived a few minutes before the doors shut,” Pfeiffer said. “It was still warm when I got there. I was like, please don’t stick to the pan.”
OTHER WINNERS
Pfeiffer’s four state fair ribbons are just a small slice of the pie that made up the winners from the southwest metro area.
Kim Mueller of Shakopee took home five ribbons: first place for white dinner rolls, second place for crisp bread and crackers, third place for pull-apart coffee cake, fourth place for multi-berry pie and fourth place for potato bread.
John Perhay of Savage took home a second place ribbon for his white bread and a first place ribbon for his whole grain bread.
Amy Clarke of Savage won first place for her oatmeal chocolate chip cookies, a category with 60 entries.
A Chaska High School student named Mara Kaufhold won third place in the third-most competitive category (117 entries) for banana bread. She beat out Pfeiffer, who didn’t take home a ribbon, in that category.
“I think it’s so cool that a high school kid beat me out,” Pfeiffer said.