The Arts Consortium Gallery in Victoria is showing an "Artists of Color Experience" exhibit July 23-31.
"We welcome all artists of color to share your amazing art with our community," stated Sue Thompson, Arts Consortium of Carver County gallery coordinator. "Arts Consortium brings art to the community and community to the arts. Share stories through visual art, music or poetry. Be part of our vast community of artists with option to sell your art as well as show it."
The deadline is July 17. Artists are asked to fill out forms before dropping of art.
For more info, contact Thompson at sue@pointofdeparture.pro or call/text 952-240-3180.