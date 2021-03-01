Jillian Van Hefty has won first place in the adult category of the 2021 flash fiction contest sponsored by the Arts Consortium of Carver County. In her story, "Speechless," a mother’s love and devotion is miraculously rewarded.
Chaska writer D.E. Munson took 2nd Place for "A Race Against Angelus Morti," a story about a son's effort to beat the Angel of Death to his father's bedside.
Third Place went to Victoria writer Candace Almquist for "Vision Quest," a tale about a Native girl's quest for spiritual help against the ethnic cleansing of the white man's boarding school program.
EJ Haas took 1st Place in the young adult category with "Mary's Manger," an encounter with a vulnerable girl at a hospital.
Ciara Schoen received Honorable Mention in that category for "The Girl Who Sees Dragons," a young girl's mystical encounter at a gravesite.
Everyone who entered the contest is invited to a virtual awards/reading event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 18. A Zoom link will be sent as the date draws closer.
Arrangements will be made for the public to view the event. Winning stories will be posted on the ACCC website (www.artsofcarvercounty.org) following the awards presentation.