As part of a state pilot program, Carver County will participate in an at-home COVID testing program through the Minnesota Department of Health.
Along with 24 other counties, those living in Carver County can request free tests online. Once delivered, people can take their own saliva samples, according to a county press release. People can return them in given prepaid packages, MDH’s website said.
People will be given instructions for a video visit with a healthcare provider to correctly do the test, the MDH said. Results should be emailed within 48 hours of arriving at the Oakdale, Minnesota lab.
People can request tests even if they don’t have symptoms, the MDH said.
The program should soon be available to everyone in the state, the county said.
Counties were chosen based on areas that don’t have saliva testing locations or where local testing events are more rare.
The county said four saliva testing sites currently exist in the state, in Brooklyn Park, Duluth, Moorhead and Winona. More should be opening in the coming weeks, it said in a press release.