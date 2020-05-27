Auburn Homes & Services in Waconia has identified a confirmed, positive case of COVID-19 in a staff member, according to a press release. The staff member was last present on the Auburn Waconia campus on May 20.
All residents of the building where the staffer worked were tested, and all the tests came back negative, according to an Auburn representative.
“We have completed the Minnesota Department of Health recommended risk assessment tool with each resident and employee who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive employee,” stated Mike Senden, CEO of Auburn Homes & Services. “These assessments indicate that there is no identifiable risk to residents and employees. This information has been communicated with resident representatives and families.”
“We are in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps at this time. We are following all recommendations and guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Minnesota Department of Health,” stated Senden, in the press release.
Auburn Homes has implemented an action plan to reduce the spread of the disease and to protect residents and employees
Elements of the plan include:
- Conducting a risk assessment.
- Continuing a policy of closing the building to all visitors.
- Implementing enhanced infection control measures.
- Monitoring and screening residents.
- Continuing to screen staff.
“We continue to be grateful for our dedicated caregiving team who are working tirelessly to ensure a clean, safe environment for all who live and work at Auburn Homes & Services. We remain focused on providing exceptional care and services for our residents,” stated Senden.
OTHER CASES
Of the 932 COVID-19-related deaths in Minnesota, reported as of Wednesday, 759 were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.
Auburn had earlier identified a confirmed case of COVID-19 with one staff member who hadn't worked on an Auburn campus for over 30 days, according to a press release.
A resident of the SummerWood of Chanhassen senior living community was diagnosed in early May with COVID-19, according to Amy Stock, campus administrator.
Nagel Assisted Living in Carver County, has also been identified as a care facility with COVID-19 exposure, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "Exposure is defined as a person diagnosed with COVID-19 who either visited, worked, or lived at a congregate care facility while they were contagious," according to the MDH.