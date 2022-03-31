Autumn is a pretty 1-year-old brown tabby domestic shorthaired female, who has been a great mama to her kittens and now she’s ready for some TLC of her own! Autumn has been living with other cats in her foster home and has started to get more comfortable with the dogs there too. She can be shy when first meeting someone, but then warms up to new people quickly, once she is comfortable. Autumn has had a complete wellness exam, is microchipped, spayed, tested negative for feline leukemia/FIV, and is updated on vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $250 which includes a free wellness exam within seven days of adoption. Can you find room in your heart and forever home for this little gal?
Contact the Southwest Metro Animal Rescue & Adoption Society at 952-368-7297 or email swmetroanimalrescue@hotmail.com.