Chaska Valley Family Theatre performs "Beauty and the Beast," Friday, Dec. 6 through Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Chanhassen High School Auditorium, 2200 Lyman Blvd., Chanhassen.
The stage production of a classic Disney movie, "Beauty and the Beast" tells the story of Belle, a sharp, curious young woman living in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress.
The show is filled with spectacular costumes, sets, and favorite musical numbers including "Belle, “Our Guest," "Gaston," and "Beauty and the Beast." Music is by Alan Menken, lyrics are by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and book is by Linda Woolverton.
Directed by Jeff Anderson, with vocal direction by Diana Fornshell and choreography by Kirstin Nelson, the production features dozens of talented local actors, musicians and behind-the-scenes artists from throughout the Twin Cities theater community.
Performances are 7 p.m. Dec. 6, 7, 13 and 14; and 2 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15. (The special "Tea with Belle" events have already sold out.)
Ticket prices are $20 for ages 18 and over; and $15 for ages 65 and over, and ages 17 and under. Group discounts are available for online orders of 10 or more tickets.
More info at www.cvft.org/beautybeast2019.