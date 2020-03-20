When people registered for the city of Victoria’s inaugural Citizens Academy, they likely didn’t realize how realistic it was going to get.
Members of the academy, on the last night of their six weekly sessions, stood in the Fire Department building during a tour as firefighters responded to an emergency call.
“You’re getting to see a little bit what it’s actually like,” said Fire Chief Andrew Heger, adding that the call Thursday evening was not a major incident.
Academy participants watched as firefighters donned gear and headed off in an engine only to return a short time later.
“You got a little taste of it,” Heger said, as fire fighters returned. “It gets a lot more hectic than that, which is why we have all the training that we do.”
Heger had earlier given a classroom-style presentation about the history and operation of the department, which has 33 paid on-call members.
“These sessions give the taxpayers a chance to see where their money goes,” Heger said, before the event Thursday. “From the fire department side, a lot of people think we are full-time staffed, but I am the only full-time member on the largest department in the city. That’s common misconception.”
Heger said he expected the group to be surprised by equipment and operation costs. In the presentation, Heger mentioned a new mini-pumper costing $305,000, and equipping and training a new fire department member for an average of $15,000 and $20,000.
Carver County Deputy James Lundell, who is assigned to Victoria, also gave a presentation. Academy members asked him a variety of questions — from the multiple items in his vest to traffic noise concerns. Members later examined the deputy’s vehicle, with many commenting about its contents.
REACTION
Nine of the academy’s 14 members attended Thursday, including Jerry Smyser and his wife Annette.
“We thought it would be neat to learn more about the city,” Jerry said. “You go along and assume things are going well; that somebody’s taking care of it. Well, who’s taking care of it? How do they do it? What are their qualifications? How long do they work?"
"It’s been a really, really good experience," Jerry said.
Smyser called the academy “excellent,” adding that “every one of them was interesting; all fascinating. It certainly was not a waste of time and I have to thank all those who put it on.”
Participants learned about multiple city departments and toured of several facilities, including the water treatment plant, public works and city hall. It concluded Saturday with a bus tour.
Dave McQuin said he came away with “a greater appreciation for what the city does,” adding that he particularly enjoyed the public works department presentation, where “we got to see the kind of invisible city of planning and infrastructure, and things like that.”
City Manager Dana Hardie, who was on hand Thursday, said the city will examine feedback to determine whether the academy will continue next year.
“We did this with almost no budget and we have to find out if our residents and staff found value in it. If the feedback is positive, I think we will continue it.
Hardie said she hoped participants “saw the passion flow through us for what we do. Not everybody knows what the city does, so it helps when people can connect a face to a particular building or department; where they can associate that there are actually people in the city who are here to help.”
Victoria businesses also provided snacks and refreshments at the various locations. Participants are expected to receive recognition at an upcoming City Council meeting.