The Carver County nonprofit Benefit Bashers recently donated $9,500 to the His House Foundation, which provides housing and food assistance.
Benefit Bashers was founded in 2018 and hosts fundraisers to support other charities. Collectively Benefit Bashers has given to Hawk Haul at Chaska High School, TreeHouse, Chaska Fire Department, Chaska Police Department, Bountiful Basket and Launch Ministry, according to a press release.
So far, Benefit Bashers has donated $42,000 to community groups. More info at https://benefit-bashers-inc.square.site.