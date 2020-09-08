Bigfoot

Mrs. Bigfoot, as seen in Chanhassen on September 8. Mr. Bigfoot is still on the loose. 

 Photo courtesy of the Carver County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone spot Bigfoot this morning?

Yes, you read that right — Sasquatch is on the loose in Chanhassen. Well, the sheet metal version.

An eight-foot-tall replica of the legendary creature was stolen from a Chanhassen yard overnight, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. The statue is one of a pair; Mr. Bigfoot leaves behind his wife Mrs. Bigfoot, seen below.

Have you seen him? (Alternatively, does someone have contact information for the Finding Bigfoot producers?) Help reunited the star-crossed lovers by calling Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231, Carver County case number 20026664.

You read that right — a Bigfoot replica was taken from a Chanhassen yard Tuesday morning. 

Tags

Events

Recommended for you