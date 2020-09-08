Anyone spot Bigfoot this morning?
Yes, you read that right — Sasquatch is on the loose in Chanhassen. Well, the sheet metal version.
An eight-foot-tall replica of the legendary creature was stolen from a Chanhassen yard overnight, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office. The statue is one of a pair; Mr. Bigfoot leaves behind his wife Mrs. Bigfoot, seen below.
Have you seen him? (Alternatively, does someone have contact information for the Finding Bigfoot producers?) Help reunited the star-crossed lovers by calling Carver County Sheriff's Office at 952-361-1231, Carver County case number 20026664.