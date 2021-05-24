There won’t be more boats in driveways, but there could be more chickens in yards following narrow decisions by the Chanhassen City Council Monday night.
On a 3-2 vote, the City Council axed a hotly debated proposed ordinance that would have allowed residents to keep one boat, recreational vehicle, or trailer in their driveway, from April 1 to Nov. 1.
Supporting the proposal, Councilor Haley Schubert said that if someone needed to store a boat 30 minutes away, they could take two hours just to haul it back and forth to a local lake. Councilor Dan Campion noted that he could find “100 boats in driveways right now” in the city of Chanhassen.
However Councilor Jerry McDonald disagreed with the measure. “I fail to see the hardship of the current ordinance as it is, and I just can’t support this for turning driveways into a storage lot for RVs or boats.”
Lucy Rehm was worried about aesthetics. “To leave a boat or RV or trailer for that stretch of time is too big a jump,” she said. Instead she favored a limited time of 72 hours to use the driveway for boats or RVs.
Mayor Elise Ryan also voiced concerns regarding aesthetics and the impact to the “overall look and feel of neighborhoods.” She wondered about the impact on public safety — eliminating sightlines and creating theft issues.
Ryan noted that city ordinance does allow residents to store recreational vehicles on the side or back of their house.
McDonald, Rehm and Ryan voted no; Campion and Schubert voted yes.
CHICKENS
Previously, homes with less than an acre of property couldn’t have chickens. However, following a citizen action request, the council, on a 3-2 vote, decided to allow up to four chickens on properties less than an acre.
The previous ordinance allowed eight chickens on properties 1-2.5 acres; 16 chickens on 2.5-10 acres; no limit on anything over 10 acres.
McDonald worried about chickens attracting predators. “Once a predator is in your area it’s in your area,” he said. “I also believe when people move to Chanhassen, they did not think they were moving to a farm, or they did not think they were moving to an agricultural district,” he said.
Ryan voiced concern over the effect on neighbors.
However Rehm noted that cities allowing chickens average about 15 permits. She recommended lowering the original proposal of eight chickens to four or six on properties under an acre.
“I think dogs are much louder than a chicken will ever be, or a little hen,” said Schubert. She also said that five chickens make the same amount of manure as a medium-sized dog.
“I’m definitely for moving forward with this,” she said.
McDonald and Ryan voted no; and Rehm, Schubert and Campion voted yes.