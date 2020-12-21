Bongards Creameries, a national cheese manufacturer, with corporate offices in Chanhassen, has donated over 18,000 pounds of cheese to help local food banks in the Minnesota and Tennessee communities in which they operate.
The donation represents enough cheese to serve over 25,000 families, according to a Bongards press release.
“As a co-op built by a community of hard-working farmers, we understand the value of giving back to the communities in which we live and work,” said Daryl Larson, Bongards president and CEO. “Especially during this time of incredible need.”
The donations are being delivered to multiple organizations throughout Minnesota and Tennessee, including North Country Food Bank, which serves the communities near the Bongards plant in Perham; Second Harvest Heartland, serving the communities around the Bongards plant in Bongards, and corporate offices in Chanhassen; and several organizations near the Bongards plant in Humboldt, Tennessee.
