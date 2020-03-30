Starting the week of April 6, Bountiful Basket Food Shelf, which serves communities in eastern Carver County, will work in partnership with SouthWest Transit to deliver food to those that cannot currently access the Chaska food shelf site.
The food assistance program is being implemented at no cost to recipients as a goodwill gesture by the transit company and food shelf, according to a press release. According to SouthWest Transit Chief Operations Officer Dave Jacobson, the food program is expected to last until SouthWest Transit is no longer able to provide it, according to a press release.
Food product, including soup, vegetables, fruit, beans, pasta, cereal, sauce, canned meat, boxed meals, rice, and peanut butter, will be boxed and delivered to individuals in the Carver, Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria areas at least once a month. Dairy and bread products will also be provided as available. Bountiful Basket Board Chair Tom Redman also announced that they are working with The Food Group to receive emergency food boxes that will also be distributed as needed to help alleviate food needs.
Those interested in the program need to call Bountiful Basket at 952-556-0244 by April 6 to leave a name, phone number, family size and address. Calls received after April 6 will be put on the next delivery cycle.
Registered callers will be contacted on food delivery details. The food shelf is open for business during its regular hours and is ready to accommodate new clients as well as established customers. For more information visit bountifulbasketfoodshelf.org.