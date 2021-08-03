COVID cases in Carver County are seeing a slight uptick, according to county Public Health Director Richard Scott, and the best way to combat them are with vaccines, he said.
At the end of June, the county’s seven-day average was 1.1 new cases a day; in the last week of July there were 6.9 new cases per day. Just over one in 10 county residents have had a COVID case, according to county data.
Though the numbers may seem alarming, Scott said they are still relatively “quite low, likely due to our high vaccination rate.”
Almost 75% of eligible county residents over age 12 have at least one vaccine dose, while most people over the age of 65 have at least one (state data labels it as over 100% due to a change in population over a five-year period).
Month by month, total cases reached 398 in May. They dropped to 77 in June and rose to 97 in July. Most county cases involve those ages 18 to 34, and there were no COVID-related deaths in July.
When it comes to concerns about the Delta variant, Scott said one solution remains at the top: vaccines.
According to MDH Public Information Officer Scott Smith, 99.9% of vaccinated Minnesotans have not gotten COVID, based on its breakthrough case data.
“We can confidently say that the vast majority of cases, hospitalizations and deaths occurring in Minnesota are in unvaccinated people,” he said, noting the Delta variant is more transmissible.
Children 12 and older can now get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which takes five weeks from the first dose to be fully-vaccinated.
“We continue to encourage people to get vaccinated — that’s our best defense against COVID-19 and its variants,” Scott said. “If you have school-age children and want to get them vaccinated, now is the time (to) do so.”
People who can’t make it to a vaccine clinic (offered every Tuesday at the Carver County Government Center), have options of curbside vaccinations, in-office or in-hospital/pharmacy vaccinations, and even at-home vaccinations.
New Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health guidelines recommend Carver County residents — regardless of vaccination status — wear masks in public indoor spaces. The county is currently under a “substantial” transmission risk, according to the CDC, as of early this week.
Wearing a mask is also recommended for those immunocompromised or are at increased risk of serious illness from COVID; live with someone who is not fully vaccinated; and in schools, healthcare settings, housing shelters, and correctional facilities.
“As we have throughout the pandemic, we will support our partners by helping them understand and navigate any recommendations or guidance that comes from the federal or state level,” Scott said.
Eastern Carver County Schools Communications Director Celi Haga said the district is making plans regarding the state and federal recommendations.
In community centers across the county, the message is similar. Staff at the Chanhassen and Chaska community centers said they continue to follow state guidance. As of early this week, masks were not required for vaccinated individuals at the centers.