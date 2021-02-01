Victoria Mayor Deb McMillan is very interested to learn of the life experiences of the 10 people vying for the city’s vacant City Council seat.
“From my personal perspective, I think people bring a lot of value from their experiences,” she said. “I think we’re looking for somebody who’s well-rounded, had some good experiences and is willing to add something to the council that we already don’t have. I don’t know if their longevity in the community matters as much as their experiences.”
McMillan was a council member for two years before being elected mayor.
“I and the council want to move the city forward, but I have no agenda per se,” she said.
McMillan and two new councilors — Derek Gunderson and Chad Roberts — took their oaths of office in mid-January. When McMillan was sworn in, her council seat was vacated. Having just shy of two years remaining on that council member term, the new council decided to fill the vacant seat via an appointment process.
Those who applied by the Jan. 26 deadline include: Christian Pederson, Kristen Thoresen, Greg Evansky, Lance Fisher, Mitchell Scrimgeour, Aleks Katane, Alvin Hebert, Daniel Elliott, David Hatten and Mitch Kluska.
“I am so excited to see so many residents interested in serving on the council and serving their community,” said City Manager Dana Hardie, who noted none of the candidates has previous council experience. “We have a large pool of well-qualified candidates and I’m looking forward to Feb. 8.”
The City Council will be conducting public interviews of the candidates during a special meeting immediately following the Council’s regular meeting on Feb. 8. Interviews will be conducted at Victoria City Hall.
The interviews/meeting will be broadcast live on local Mediacom channel 8. The meeting will also be recorded and available on-demand on the City’s YouTube channel.