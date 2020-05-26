For the past three years, from April through September, Chanhassen AutoPlex has hosted a free monthly auto extravaganza of collector, classic and exotic cars called “Cars and Caves.” Hundreds would gather at Chanhassen AutoPlex to view the extravagant garages and meet with other auto enthusiasts.
Due to social distancing, the first two public Cars and Caves events of 2020 have been cancelled. However, car enthusiasts can still get their “car fix” by watching Cars and Caves Virtual Car Show.
Chanhassen AutoPlex recruited Rob Edwards and Nathan Thompson of “Two Guys and a Ride” to tape interviews with various garage owners with a special focus on May’s Car Club of the Month, the MG Club of Minnesota, according to a press release.
The resulting nine videos, featuring seven garages and interviews with MG owners, will be available for all to enjoy in the comfort and safety of their home beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 30.
To watch, visit www.youtube.com/twoguysandaride or www.chanhassenautoplex.com.
Viewers are also encouraged to make an online donation to Happy Tails Rescue at www.tailsrescue.org, a nonprofit dedicated to rescuing homeless and abandoned animals.