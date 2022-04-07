Cars and Caves, the outdoor auto extravaganza of collector, classic and exotic cars hosted by Chanhassen AutoPlex, is returning for the 2022 season.
Events will be held from 8 a.m.-noon the last Saturday of each month, beginning in April and running through September, according to a news release.
Each month highlights a different local, nonprofit organization. Cars and Caves is family-friendly and free to attend.
Each month, more than 300 vehicles will roll in for display on the Chanhassen AutoPlex campus. Many of the 120 unique, personalized garage condos (referred to as "caves") will be open for visitors.
Collector car owners are invited to attend and display their vehicle on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Free, on-site parking will be available for guests. Retro food truck, Kurbside Catering will be selling food and beverages. Nonprofits will accept on-site donations.
The 2022 Cars and Caves schedule, with the featured nonprofit and car clubs include:
- April 30: Cars Against Crime
- May 28: Happy Tails Rescue & Cody’s Heroes
- June 25: Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest
- July 30: Special Olympics Minnesota (Porsche Nord Stern Car Club display)
- Aug. 27: Wishes and More (Ferrari Club display)
- Sept. 24: Chanhassen Fire Department (MG Clubs display)
Chanhassen AutoPlex is a private garage condominium community located at 8150 Audubon Road. The 120 owners use their garage condos to store, showcase and restore their collector, classic and exotic car and motorcycle collections. More info at www.chanhassenautoplex.com/cars-and-caves.