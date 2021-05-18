Carver County 4-H held its Performing Arts Showcase virtually in April.
There were seven local youth that shared their talents by submitting a video and were judged at a later date. These performances featured youth expressing themselves through dance, singing, ventriloquism, and playing instruments.
Youth 6th grade and above earning Grand or Reserve Champion are eligible to showcase their performances at the 2021 MN State Fair, according to a 4-H press release.
Participants included: Addie Anderson (Victoria), Eleanor Grant (Watertown), Melissa Nelson (Excelsior), Adrik and Soliel Ehalt (Waconia), and Megan and Owen Lewis (Waconia).
Asked why she liked this project area, Addie Anderson said, "Performing arts has pushed me to discover new ways to put my skills to the test and each time I find a new way to push myself, I learn something new about me as a person and that, thinking outside the box gets a whole new meaning every time you do!"
A live ‘watch party’ was held April 30 via Zoom for all the participants to view each other’s performances and find out their ribbon placements. This video is now available for public viewing on the Carver County 4-H YouTube channel https://youtu.be/ABhs9-cgqdA.
All participants received blue ribbons for their entries. Grand Champion was awarded to Addie Anderson of the Carver Coyotes 4-H Club, for her ventriloquism/vocal performance. Reserve Champion was given to Megan Lewis and Soleil Ehalt of the Pleasant Valley Club, with their piano duet piece. Honorable Mention went to 4-H member Owen Lewis, also of the Pleasant Valley 4-H Club, for his vocal solo.
Performing Arts is just one way youth can participate in 4-H. There are many projects and activities available to explore. Carver County has 10 active clubs to join, with project learning in livestock to photography, to sewing and entomology.
More information can be found at https://extension.umn.edu/ways-participate or contact Kris Vatter, Extension Educator 4-H, mnext-carver@umn.edu.