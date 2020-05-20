The Carver County Board of Commissioners voted to open additional services during the county’s amended Phase I reopening plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.
While most county facilities remain closed and services available either virtually or by appointment only, the board allowed some services to resume with safety conditions in place, according to a county press release.
This comes, in part, in response to Gov. Tim Walz allowing the Stay-at-Home declaration to expire. He replaced it with a “Stay Safe, Minnesota” plan that allows additional businesses to open and small group gatherings of less than 10 people with physical distancing maintained.
County services resuming Wednesday, June 3:
- Chaska and Chanhassen License Centers available via appointment only for driver’s license services. Passport processing remains unavailable until the federal passport agency resumes operations.
- Environmental Service Center drive-thru.
- Carver County Library branches in Chanhassen and Waconia opening computer availability only by appointment only.
Some services remain available by appointment only when the service necessitates an in-person appointment.
Many county services remain accessible virtually, either online or over the phone. The county encourages residents to access services in this fashion when possible. Find out how to access these services at www.co.carver.mn.us/accessingservices or by calling 952-361-1500 during normal business hours.
When in-person appointments are necessary, customers and county employees need to continue practicing physical distancing. The county asks customers to wear cloth face coverings during these transactions, as county employees plan to wear them to protect residents.
Customer service areas where face-to-face appointments occur contain a protective barrier, such as plexiglass.