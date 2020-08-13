Residents of Carver County impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for up to $2,500 of funding from a new County transportation support program, which will cover expenses such as car payments and auto insurance.
The Carver County Board of Commissioners approved the program this week, which will pull money from the county’s Coronavirus Aide, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) federal funding.
Residents must show a loss of income due to COVID-19. Funding can be used for current and past due bills dating back to March 1, 2020 and is available on a first come, first serve basis.
“Access to transportation is essential to ensure vibrant and economically-secure communities,” Carver County Commissioner Randy Maluchnik said. “I support investments made to ensure that every resident is connected to multiple types of transportation.”
Interested residents can apply online at www.co.carver.mn.us/income-support or pick up an application at the Carver County Government Center.