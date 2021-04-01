The Arts Consortium of Carver County (ACCC) is posthumously naming Prince Rogers Nelson the ACCC’s honorary member of the year.
The action is taking place with the approval of the Prince estate, according to Barb Hone, ACCC president.
“The ACCC is focusing on and celebrating Prince’s musical genius and his international acclaim. The ACCC invites Carver County, the cities, schools, libraries and businesses to join ‘Purple Reigns’ and to contribute to ‘painting the county purple,’” stated an ACCC press release.
“As Prince’s birthday is June 7, June will be our month to express Purple Reigns throughout Carver County. The entities above will all be invited individually, and artists from the ACCC have developed a list of potential ideas to prompt their own creativity and to participate in this unique celebration,” the release stated.
An honoring ceremony will be held June 17 at the Chaska Community Center, home of the ACCC.
According to a press release, the ACCC’s criteria for becoming an honorary member are “being a current or former resident of Carver County and having created art that has achieved national or international acclaim or other as determined by vote of the Board of Directors.”
The ACCC has previously given 11 other artists this honor.
More info at https://artsofcarvercounty.org/about/honorary/.
PAISLEY PARK
Paisley Park will open its doors to visitors for free on Wednesday, April 21, the fifth anniversary of Prince’s death, for fans to pay tribute and celebrate his legacy.
The Minnesota rockstar’s home and recording studio will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m., with advance reservations required. Guests are also welcome to leave flowers, mementos and other items in front of the Love Symbol outside the main entrance, or access the online memorial at www.paisleypark.com.
Paisley Park is located at 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen. Visits will be timed and the museum will not host tours on April 21.