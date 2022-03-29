Carver County announced the process and timeline regarding redistricting, commencing with a public informational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 5 at the Government Center’s Board Room in Chaska.
Redistricting is the process of redrawing the boundaries of election districts to ensure that the people of each district are equally represented. This process is done throughout many levels of government.
With city and township precinct boundaries finalized by March 29, preceded by federal and state redistricting, the county plans to begin its process, according to a press release.
State law dictates the Board of Commissioners has 20 business days to complete the redistricting process. When the process completes, the county updates voter registration records in the state’s voter registration system to reflect the newly established districts and precincts. The Elections Department notifies registered voters impacted by redistricting via U.S. mail in July 2022.
Further deadlines/key dates:
- April 12: Deadline for residents to submit their own redistricting proposals
- April 12: County Elections Department releases redistricting options for County Board consideration
- April 19: Public hearing with Board of Commissioners
- April 26: Deadline for Board of Commissioners to vote on final plan
For more information on the redistricting process and timeline, visit the Elections Department webpage at www.co.carver.mn.us/redistricting. Residents can also call the Elections Department at 952-361-1941 or connect via email at elections@co.carver.mn.us.