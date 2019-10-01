The Carver County Board of Commissioners, on a 5-0 vote, approved a preliminary 4.9% levy increase for the 2020 fiscal-year budget.
The recommended increase will increase the county’s property tax share on an average home by $40 annually, or 3.3%, in 2020, according to a Carver County press release.
The levy is in support of the county’s $146.1 million budget. The preliminary levy increase of $2.8 million establishes the levy ceiling meaning that the levy can’t go higher, but can go lower between now and the final approval, the release stated.
“This budget ensures the county maintains its high quality, efficient delivery of public services while maintaining a prudent fiscal strategy,” stated County Administrator David Hemze, in the press release. “This budget doesn’t include service level increases, nor does it include a reduction in services.”
OVER 100,000
Carver County is the fastest growing county in the state, recently surpassing 100,000 in population in 2018, according to the press release.
Average home values in the county grew by 7% to $360,700. Commercial property values rose in value by 6%, while agricultural property value stayed flat for the second straight year.
The Truth in Taxation public hearing is 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Carver County Government Center. The Board plans to take its final vote on the levy and budget, at its regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17.
Citizens with questions about the 2020 tax levy and budget or long-term financial plan should contact the Carver County Financial Services Director David Frischmon at 952- 361-1506 or visit www.co.carver.mn.us.