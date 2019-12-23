The Carver County Board of Commissioners unanimously adopted the 2020 levy and budget at its final meeting of 2019.
The levy raises the county’s property tax share on an average home by $40 annually, or an increase of 3.3% for the coming year, according to a Carver County press release.
“The levy increase supports our wide array of services we deliver in an efficient manner,” stated Carver County Administrator David Hemze, in a press release. “It allows for modest personnel investments in support of these services but minimizes the impact to our taxpayers.”
The levy supports the county’s $146.1 million budget, which commissioners approved as well. The total budget number decreased $313,596 from 2019.
“This plan allows the county to maintain a sensible financial strategy for the long term,” Hemze said.
The board, as part of the vote, also approved the County’s long-term financial strategy.
Carver County is the fastest growing county in the state, surpassing 100,000 in population in 2018. The county’s average home value grew by 7% to $360,700 last year, while commercial property values rose in value by 6%, the release stated. Agricultural property value remained flat for the second straight year.