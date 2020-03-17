The Carver County/Ridgeview Medical Center COVID-19 screening hotline and testing center are halted effective immediately, according to a Carver County announcement.
"New Minnesota Department of Health guidance, issued on Tuesday, March 17 in response to a national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies, means large-scale testing is suspended, at least for the near-term," states the announcement. "Starting immediately, tests sent to the MDH lab are only for those patients who are hospitalized, ill health-care workers, and ill persons living in congregate settings."
According to the announcement, "Patients with undiagnosed fever and/or acute respiratory symptoms (cough, shortness of breath), even those not able to be tested, should self-quarantine for seven days after illness onset, or 72 hours after resolution of fever (without taking fever-reducing medications), and improvement of respiratory symptoms. Call ahead to your health-care facility before seeking treatment."
"Patients who can’t be tested should isolate themselves from household and intimate contacts as much as possible. Household and intimate contacts of these individuals should limit their activities in public for 14 days after incorporating precautions in the home and monitor for symptoms."
"We will communicate out any additional information and plans as they come available."