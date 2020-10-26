Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by the county:
- 4.5%: County’s current percent of tests returning positive, the lowest in the metro (5% is a typical threshold).
- 70: Number of cases Oct. 24-26, marking the first time in pandemic the county experienced three consecutive days of 20+ cases.
- 6,724: Number of tests conducted in last three weeks, the highest during pandemic.
"Let’s work together to keep our percent of positive tests numbers low — keep wearing those masks, staying home when sick and maintaining physical distance," states Carver County Communications Manager Eric Sieger.