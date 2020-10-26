COVID-19
Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health

Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by the county:

  • 4.5%: County’s current percent of tests returning positive, the lowest in the metro (5% is a typical threshold).
  • 70: Number of cases Oct. 24-26, marking the first time in pandemic the county experienced three consecutive days of 20+ cases.
  • 6,724: Number of tests conducted in last three weeks, the highest during pandemic.

"Let’s work together to keep our percent of positive tests numbers low — keep wearing those masks, staying home when sick and maintaining physical distance," states Carver County Communications Manager Eric Sieger.

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events

Recommended for you