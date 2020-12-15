COVID-19
Photo courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Health

Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on Dec. 14:

  • 80: Decrease in cases per day since Thanksgiving. The county recorded about 140 new cases a day at its peak around Thanksgiving, but now sits at about 60 new cases a day.
  • 7: County residents who have died from COVID-19 in December. One out of every three deaths statewide are from the virus.
  • 3%: Minnesotans who can obtain the vaccine this month, as the Pfizer vaccine received approval for emergency use. Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will receive it first.

Tags

Community Editor

Mark Olson, the Chaska and Chanhassen community editor who has worked in Carver County for 20 years, makes any excuse to write about local history. In his spare time, Mark enjoys perusing old books, watching blockbusters and taking Midwest road trips.

Events