Carver County COVID-19 statistics, provided by Eric Sieger, county communications manager on Dec. 14:
- 80: Decrease in cases per day since Thanksgiving. The county recorded about 140 new cases a day at its peak around Thanksgiving, but now sits at about 60 new cases a day.
- 7: County residents who have died from COVID-19 in December. One out of every three deaths statewide are from the virus.
- 3%: Minnesotans who can obtain the vaccine this month, as the Pfizer vaccine received approval for emergency use. Healthcare workers and nursing home residents will receive it first.