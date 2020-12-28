Carver County EMS staff will begin receiving their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.
Following CDC priority guidelines, the county will vaccinate approximately 190 law enforcement and fire department personnel that are classified as EMS workers, according to a Carver County press release. The remainder of the 200 doses will be given to vaccinators, those who physically vaccinate others.
Vaccinations will begin in late December and early January. Receiving the vaccine is voluntary.
“While this is only a first step in defeating coronavirus, it’s an important step to protect those whose job it is to protect our community’s safety,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Public Health director. “Starting the vaccination phase also brings hope that the journey to end the pandemic has started.”