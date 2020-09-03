Carver County engineer and education advocate leaves part of his estate to Library Foundation

How would Michelle Stayton describe her uncle Charles Dahlke?
“A jack of all trades, master of none,” she recounted. “He would conquer something and then hunt for another challenge.”
Dahlke passed away last November, but her uncle continued to be full of surprises.
While arranging his estate, Stayton opened up a safe deposit box to find an unexpected life insurance policy. The beneficiary? The Library Foundation of Carver County, which provides money for the six major Carver County libraries through fundraising and donations.
“At first I was completely caught off guard, but it makes sense. He was so smart and such a big supporter of education,” she said.
The foundation was thrilled — the policy, worth $33,000, was a generous gift, said Foundation President Judy Grosch. Dahlke had given to the library throughout his life, specifically focusing on youth programs.
“He had so much knowledge and yet, he was so humble. He loved watching kids get excited about reading,” said Carver County Library Director Heidi Hoks.
MINNESOTA BORN
Born in Minneapolis in 1937, Dahlke grew up in the Chaska area before moving to New Germany, Minnesota. After serving in the Army in the early 1960s, he earned an engineering degree from the University of Minnesota and worked at Honeywell, building aerospace equipment for NASA.
He then moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to make and launch high altitude helium balloons at Raven Industries. He still holds several patents for engineering and computer equipment, Stayton said.
It was in South Dakota where he met his long-time girlfriend. While they never married before her death in 2018, they were in love for years and kept in contact, said Stayton.
It wasn’t the only love connection he made — Dahlke was the one who introduced Slayton's parents.
“He met my dad in the Army and brought him home to a family dinner. My dad showed up with a friend and left with a wife,” she laughed.
Growing up, Stayton would go hiking with him in the deserts of Utah, looking at Native American pictographs and caves. He had a very dry sense of humor, but if you got to know him, he was hilarious, she added.
“He was very smart and very loving. He was a great person to have in your life,” she said.
LOVE FOR LIBRARY
After becoming wheelchair-bound due to an autoimmune disease, Dahlke began using the Carver County libraries more and more. A lover of research, he always believed you should never stop learning and frequently contributed funds for educational programs, said Hoks.
Before his death, he was in the process of learning a fourth and fifth language with the help of the library and Stayton’s daughter. Math jokes were common — one time, Stayton walked in on Dahlke, her husband and her father figuring out the trajectory of various bullets for fun.
He was particularly interested in Native Americans, Stayton said, and donated many of his related books and artwork to the Library Foundation.
There’s still more funding to come. Dahlke, who left almost everything to various charities, planned to give 50% of his estate to the foundation. Once it’s liquidated in the next year, it will most likely total over half a million dollars, Stayton said.
“He enjoyed learning, reading, seeing that light bulb come on when he explained something to someone,” Stayton said. “He would have wanted to be remembered as a huge supporter of charity and education.”
DONATION PLANS
The Library Foundation of Carver County was created to support county-wide literacy programs and services.
Staff members request funding from the board, which almost always grants it, Hoks said.
“They're very generous, and they're very focused on getting the most for the public. They encourage as many kids to read and adults to keep reading as possible,” she said.
The foundation supports things like the summer reading program, adult book clubs and children’s services. Some funds are earmarked for various things, but Dahlke’s donation will go into the general fund. They hope to use some of it to continue his passion of funding youth and literacy based programs.
“He was always so exciting to talk to, and always interesting to listen to all the things he had done,” Hoks said. “Just a fascinating, fascinating man.”