Carver County ranks 11th in the fourth annual U.S. News and World Report Healthiest Community Rankings, presented in collaboration with the Aetna Foundation.
The county ranked seventh in the 2020 rankings and eighth in 2018 and 2019, according to a Carver County press release. The county remains the top-ranked Minnesota county. Carver County ranked highly in education (85.4 out of 100), economy (90.5), housing (69.8), public safety (73.1), community vitality (74.9) and infrastructure (81.9).
“The recognition as one of the healthiest counties in the United States serves as a testimony to the diligent efforts and allocation of resources to those essential services and community factors that create health,” stated Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County Public Health director. “We also recognize that many of our residents still need support and increased opportunities to maximize their health and wellbeing. Public Health remains committed to better understanding these challenges while improving access and utilization of our county’s resources.”
Accompanied by news, the analysis and in-depth reporting, the Healthiest Communities platform features rankings drawn from an examination of nearly 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 84 health and health-related metrics in 10 categories. Population health and equity are the most highly weighted factors in the methodology, followed closely by education and economy, according to the press release.