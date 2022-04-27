Carver County ranks as Minnesota’s healthiest county, according to the 2022 County Health Rankings released by the University of Wisconsin’s Population Health Institute and supported by the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation.
This marks the 10th consecutive year Carver County placed first among counties statewide, according to a Carver County press release. The county ranked first in both health outcomes and health factors
Following Carver County in the top five were Scott County (second); Wright County (third); Washington County (fourth); and Olmsted County (fifth). The other metro counties included Dakota County (sixth); Anoka County (15th); Hennepin County (26th); and Ramsey County (54th).
“We’re proud and grateful to continue leading the state as the healthiest county,” stated Carver County Board Chair Gayle Degler. “The work done by our Public Health staff, community partners and each and every resident helps make our county a wonderful place to strive towards a healthy life.”
The rankings help counties understand what influences how long and how well its residents live, the release stated. They provide measures of the current overall health of each county in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The data include a variety of measures, such as high school graduation rates, access to nutritious foods, and the percent of children living in poverty, all of which impact the future health of communities.
As in past years, Carver County scored well on health behavior measures, such as access to exercise opportunities and low teen birth rates. The county consistently scores well on social and economic measures, including high school graduation and college attendance rates, unemployment rates, and levels of violent crime.
“While we celebrate the collective progress we made, we recognize that many of our residents are still in need of support and opportunities to maximize their health and wellbeing,” stated Dr. Richard Scott, deputy division director for Health Services.
More info at www.countyhealthrankings.org.