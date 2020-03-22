Until further notice, all Carver County parks and trails are remaining open to the public during, according to a county announcement. However, all park buildings are closed.
Outdoor recreation programs/events are cancelled through at least April 3.
Carver County Parks suggests the following activities, while practicing social distancing:
- Go for a walk or ride a bike on Dakota Rail Regional Trail or Minnesota River Bluffs Regional Trail.
- Explore the woods at Lake Minnewashta Regional Park or Baylor Regional Park.
- Have lunch outdoors on a warm sunny spring day.
- Disc golf at Baylor Regional Park.
The Lake Minnewashta Off-Leash Dog Area remains open, but Carver County Parks "strongly encourage users to practice social distancing."
The primary department phone line for Carver County Parks has changed, until further notice, to 612-209-0109. More info at carvercountyparks.com.