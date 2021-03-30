Carver County’s annual 2021 property tax statements and 2022 assessor’s valuation notices were mailed to property owners on March 25.
Payments are due in two installments. Recipients should check their tax statement for the correct due dates to avoid penalty, according to a Carver County press release.
Visit www.co.carver.mn.us/taxpaymentreminder to sign up for payment reminders, which are sent approximately two weeks and one week prior to the payment due dates. Penalties must be applied to late payments.
The market value and classification listed on the notice will be used to calculate property taxes payable in 2022. For more information, contact the Assessor’s Office at 952-361-1960 or assessment@co.carver.mn.us.
If you are a property owner and have not received a property tax statement, contact us 952-361-1910 or custsvc@co.carver.mn.us.