Carver County Public Health was honored with the Promising Practice Award by the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
The project, part of a Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP) grant, is called the Health Equity Data Analysis. The county’s Public Health department focused its efforts around the impact income has on mental health, according to a Carver County press release.
Data show that those living on little are more than twice as likely to report ever being told by a health professional that they had depression, almost two times more likely to have been told that they had anxiety, and two times more likely to have experienced frequent mental distress, the release stated.
Public Health conducted three focus groups seeking feedback from members of a rural church, clients of the county’s mental health clinic, and individuals who utilize the county’s workforce center. Public Health also interviewed community leaders and mental health professionals, according to the release.
Public Health was one of 76 local health department projects to receive the award. It recognizes local health departments that have developed innovative approaches and strategies to public health issues and are on the path to the next level of achievement.
“We are proud to receive this Promising Practice Award. The award is evidence of our commitment to developing responsive and innovative public health programs that improve the health of local residents,” stated Dr. Richard Scott, Carver County deputy director of Health Services.