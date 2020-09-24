Carver County is the eighth healthiest community in the country, according to a U.S. News national ranking released this month.
2020 is the second year in a row Carver County has placed eighth in the nation. In 2018, they placed eleventh. Carver County was also the only Minnesota county ranked in the top 10, though Washington County ranked 24th this year.
The county scored highest in economy, population health, infrastructure, community vitality, environment and housing, but scored low in food and nutrition and health equity. The county also has a lower smoking rate, a low rate of residents without health insurance and a higher life expectancy versus the national average.
“We’re proud to once again find our County ranked so highly as one of the nation’s healthiest communities,” Carver County Director of Public Health Richard Scott said. “The work that everyone does—from residents to our public health staff and the many people in our communities across the County focused on creating healthy communities—this validates that we’re on the right track.”
“But we also know that these health metrics don’t extend to every single resident in Carver County, so that means we have more work to do to ensure health equity,” Scott added.
The project scores nearly 3,000 counties on 84 indicators across 10 categories that drive overall community health, and population health and equity are the most heavily weighted.
For more information on rankings and to see other contenders, visit https://www.usnews.com/news/healthiest-communities/rankings.