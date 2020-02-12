Beginning Oct. 1, Minnesotans will not be able to use their standard driver’s license or ID card to board domestic flights or enter federal facilities.
Instead, they will need a Real ID, enhanced driver’s license or ID card, passport or passport card or another acceptable form of identification for federal purposes.
Carver County ranked No. 4 in percentage of Real IDs. Neighboring Hennepin County ranked No. 6 at 15.90 percent; and Scott County ranked No. 14 at 14.57 percent.
According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, the counties with the highest percentage of Real ID compliant card holders are
- Rock County: 21.80 percent
- Houston County: 17.31 percent
- Lyon County: 16.26 percent
- Carver County: 16.03 percent
- Cottonwood County: 15.97 percent
The five counties with the lowest percentage of REAL ID compliant card holders:
- Kanabec County: 5.80 percent
- Freeborn County: 5.64 percent
- Wadena County; 5.02 percent
- Aitkin County: 5.00 percent
- Pope County: 4.96 percent
The entire list of counties is online at REALID.dps.mn.gov.
“Minnesotans are listening, and they are taking action to get their REAL ID or enhanced driver’s license now ahead of the federal deadline,” stated Minnesota Department of Public Safety Driver and Vehicle Services Director Emma Corrie, in a press release.
More than 62,000 Minnesotans applied for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or ID card or an enhanced driver’s license or ID card in January.
As of Jan. 30, there are a total of:
- 316,302 Minnesota REAL ID driver’s license and ID card holders.
- 251,241 Minnesota enhanced driver’s license and ID card holders.
- 4,146,583 Minnesota standard driver’s license and ID card holders.
That brings the total number of Minnesotans who are REAL ID ready to 567,543, or 12.04 percent of Minnesota driver’s license and identification card holders.
More info at https://dps.mn.gov.