Carver County has been rated the healthiest county in Minnesota for the ninth consecutive year.
The annual County Health Rankings report, released by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, evaluates local health data and other relating factors, such as education, jobs, housing and access to healthy food across Minnesota counties.
Because the data used to calculate ratings is from 2019 and earlier, COVID-19 was not a factor in the report.
Carver County also ranked first in social and economic factors, such as high school completion rates and low unemployment rates.
“The 2021 County Health Rankings reflect the diligent efforts of our partner organizations in advancing health in our community,” said Dr. Richard Scott, Deputy Division Director for Health Services. “While we celebrate the collective progress we made, we recognize that many of our residents are still in need of support and opportunities to maximize their health and
wellbeing. We are committed to working together to better understand these challenges and improve access and utilization of the wealth of resources in our county.”