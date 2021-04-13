Standard & Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings recently assigned its best possible “AAA” long-term rating to the Carver County Community Development Agency’s (CDA) $8.8 million series 2021A-C governmental development refunding bonds, according to a county press release.
The Carver County Board pledged its general obligation to the refunding bonds, allowing the CDA to benefit from the County’s “AAA” rating by lowering its interest costs on projects related to the Windstone Townhomes in Chaska, Crossings at Towne Centre in Waconia and Waybury Apartments in Chaska. The refunding bonds saves the CDA approximately $140,000 annually in interest costs.
In October 2009, Carver County earned Standard and Poor’s “AAA” long-term credit rating, which S&P affirmed in June 2014, March 2020 and again with this latest rating.